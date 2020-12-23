Christopher Biggins suggests closing down pantos ‘disgusting’ amid Covid

Christopher Biggins has shared his thoughts on the government shutting down pantomimes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, labelling it ‘disgusting’.

The panto legend, 72, was disappointed that pantomimes had been halted when the federal government moved London into tier a few at the commence of December, ahead of placing tier 4 into spot more than the weekend.

Christopher’s own operate in Jack and the Beanstalk at Dartford’s Orchard Theatre was cancelled as the constraints arrived into enjoy.

He instructed Superior Early morning Britain that theatres experienced set Covid-safe safety measures in place: ‘So quite a few pantomimes have been cancelled this 12 months, together with mine. I was likely to Dartford.

‘So several folks have shed pantomimes not too long ago, including the London Palladium, which was tragic that they missing theirs. They did six performances and then the Government took them off.

‘It was disgusting, just disgraceful. It was a fantastic, great pantomime. I went to see the previous general performance.

‘But just 6 performances they did, immediately after heaps and loads of rehearsing and putting it on. It was so harmless, the Palladium, it was not true. All the theatres have been risk-free. It has been extremely tragic, the entire detail.’

Christopher, who has been starring in panto for the very last 44 a long time, is also thanks to communicate at his close good friend Dame Barbara Windsor’s funeral, which will be held in January.

Although it will be a silent ceremony due to the ongoing constraints, Christopher is hoping fans and mates will get to say goodbye to the EastEnders and Have On legend with a proper memorial the moment the pandemic is in excess of.

More: Christopher Biggins



He spelled out: ‘She was an amazing female and I have to say Scott, her husband, is the most extraordinary person. He is a saint. It will be quite complicated for all of us, primarily Scott.

But, anyway, it is great to say goodbye effectively and clearly, up coming calendar year or someday in the upcoming, there will be a huge hundreds of folks invited to a memorial services for Barbara, which will be superb.’

Obtained a story?

If you’ve obtained a celebrity story, online video or pics get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment workforce by emailing us [email protected] isles, calling 020 3615 2145 or by viewing our Submit Stuff webpage – we’d love to listen to from you.

Much more : Christopher Biggins shares particulars of Dame Barbara Windsor’s funeral with EastEnders stars as speakers

Additional : Christopher Biggins just cannot visualize Christmas without panto as theatres keep on being shut amid pandemic