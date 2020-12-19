Christmas rush and Brexit uncertainty gas miles-very long lorry queues

Christmas stockpiling and Brexit uncertainty have once again prompted massive queues of lorries to stack up in Kent.

prolonged line of HGVs stretched up to 5 miles on the M20 as freight drivers headed for the Eurotunnel.

The newest delays arrived as the British isles marked a lot less than two weeks until 2021 and the close of the Brexit transition interval.

Businesses, in a bid to keep away from cross-Channel disruption in January, are stockpiling products prior to the new 12 months, in addition to the typical Xmas rush.

On Saturday morning the queue together the remaining-hand lane of the motorway started in the Ashford spot and stretched various miles to the Eurotunnel entrance at Folkestone.

There were being also extensive strains of HGVs together the M20 in between Capel-le-Ferne – the website of the Fight of Britain memorial on the White Cliffs – to the port of Dover.

A deal has yet to be struck involving the United kingdom and the EU, which has led to uncertainty amongst traders and fears that as lots of as 60% of Kent corporations are not ready for a no-deal Brexit.

Lorries with no the appropriate paperwork could be turned away from the border from January 1.

But Port of Dover chief government Doug Bannister told the PA information company on Friday that he was self-assured Dover would be equipped to manage any uncertainty.

He claimed: “Dover has a tested observe history to cope with disruption in a superior, thriving way, and we are ready to manage the disruption and importantly recuperate the place very swiftly in fact.”

Mr Bannister extra that increased freight forward of December 31 implies the 1st weeks of 2021 could be calmer.

PA