Christmas meal ‘creates great situations for coronavirus’

Family members sharing Christmas dinner make “perfect conditions” for coronavirus to unfold, a professor of psychology has warned.

rofessor Stephen Reicher, from the University of St Andrews, advised Times Radio on Saturday: “Christmas is a present to the virus.

“If you want the perfect problems for the distribute of the virus it would be to be indoors, somewhere that wasn’t nicely ventilated, somewhere which was crowded, somewhere where there is alcoholic beverages so that we neglect our inhibitions, and that describes completely the Xmas meal.”

His opinions arrived on the very last weekend forward of the planned temporary easing of limitations more than the Christmas period of time.

The latest figures from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) confirmed the reproduction range, or R benefit, of coronavirus transmission throughout the British isles is believed to have risen to among 1.1 and 1.2.

Prof Reicher, who sits on the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (SPI-B), which advises Sage, extra: “Of class we do not want to give gifts to this virus, we want to search just after ourselves, and the most effective way of carrying out that, I imagine, is unfortunately to postpone if we can.

“I recognise that for some family members it does make sense to meet up – I mean, if you have bought an aged relative who may not see one more Christmas or any individual who’s struggling significantly, there will be exceptions.

“But if we change the exception into the rule and if numerous men and women meet, then we really are heading towards a catastrophe.”

He argued that it was significant to restrict the selection of households that could meet up with up, with 5 days of calm measures about Xmas currently being “too long”.

Prof Reicher also warned about the implications of folks from diverse pieces of the place, with varying degrees of the virus, travelling to mix together.

He said: “The actual dilemma in this article is, of study course, that if you combine anything up – mix up higher degrees and reduced concentrations (of an infection) – then you reseed the an infection in areas that it is not as prevalent in and you just relaunch the pandemic.”

