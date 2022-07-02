Christina on The Coast Divorce: Everything You Need to Know

Christina Hall stars in Christina on the Coast, an American house remodeling show set in Southern California. A Flip or Flop spin-off series starring Hall was announced by HGTV in June of 2018. Hall’s new home after her divorce was the centerpiece of the show’s opener, while the remaining seven episodes showed her restoring other people’s homes. For a spring 2019 premiere, filming began in the fall of 2018. According to a press release issued on February 13th, the show will premiere on May 23rd, 2019.

The second season will premiere on January 2, 2020, according to the announcement made on November 26, 2019. Season 2 has been delayed till 2021 for a few episodes.

The third season will commence in the spring of 2021, as was confirmed on July 17, 2020.

What Caused Ant Anstead and Christina Haack to Divorce?

“Irreconcilable issues” were cited as the reason for Christina Haack and Ant Anstead’s divorce filing in September 2020. According to a source who spoke to People, Haack and Anstead had been having problems in their marriage for about a year, even after the birth of their son Hudson.

According to the insider, “they started having difficulties after the baby” after the birth. In a post on Instagram, Haack announced the end of her marriage to Ant: “Ant and I have decided to split.

Ant Anstead and Christina Haack Divorced in 2021 After Divorcing for A Year and A Half Prior.

After dating for three years, Haack and Anstead decided to part ways. They had a 2-year-old boy together and announced their split on Celebrity Joyride: IOU in September 2020.

“After much consideration, Ant and I have decided to part ways. As always, our children come first, as Haack stated in an Instagram statement she shared with her followers. Thanks for your support, however, we ask that you respect our privacy while we make our way into the future

Anstead revealed the news of their split on his personal Instagram account. A snapshot of him and Haack captioned “Anyone who genuinely knows me understands that I don’t want to reveal private stuff publicly” As he continued, he said he “never gave up on us” and said he “remained silent while holding on to hope.”

It was Anstead who finished the conversation by saying, “I pray that Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” hinting that the divorce wasn’t a shared decision.

In June of 2021, Haack and Anstead officially divorced. The couple got engaged in 2018 and married in Newport Beach, California, home in 2019. Joshua Hall, a realtor, is now Haack’s husband. Renée Zellweger is currently seeing Anstead.

Christina Haack Has a Previous Marriage.

Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, a real estate mogul. As the hosts of Flip or Flop, the duo owns a real estate brokerage and has their own HGTV show. Following a nine-year marriage, they split up this year.

Taylor and Brayden El Moussa were born to Haack and El Moussa. Although they had a falling out, they continued to work together on Flip or Flop and raise their children as a unit. Cars and jewels were part of Christina Haack’s divorce settlement.

There is a lot of drama when it comes to celebrity divorces. That being said, it appeared that Haack and Anstead’s divorce was relatively simple. Reports from Us Weekly and others stated that the couple’s assets were split evenly following their divorce.

Five homes were left to Haack in her divorce settlement. Yes, there are five of them. In California, there are four others, and in Tennessee, there is one. The 38-year-old divorcee got more than just that. The TV personality also walked away with a Bentley and a Range Rover, both of which she frequently posts about on Instagram.

Haack also kept her wedding band. Her eternity-style wedding band, however, isn’t clear if it was part of the divorce settlement. Diamonds weighing 8.5 carats were reportedly found.

Christina and Ant Appear to Have Moved on From One Other.

The divorce of Haack and Anstead in 2020 has led to the start of new partnerships for both. Haack confirmed her engagement to Joshua Hall in September of that year. They were engaged on September 20th, and Haack announced it on Instagram, posting three photographs showing her flashing a huge diamond on her left hand.

She included emojis in the caption, such as a diamond ring, padlock, key, and heart. While the pair was vacationing in Mexico to celebrate his birthday, they got engaged. Renée Zellweger, an American actress, and singer, also has a new love for Anstead. While filming Celebrity IOU: Joyride, the couple met and quickly became infatuated.

There are occasions when “the proper time is unexpected,” he previously told ET. “It’s not anything I could have predicted, yet there’s something wonderful about it, isn’t there?” She was famously married to Kenny Chesney in 2005 before her relationship with Anstead

Is Ant Anstead’s Child with Christina Haack?

In 2019, Hudson London Anstead, the couple’s son, was born. “I never believed I would have one divorce let alone two,” Haack wrote in an Instagram post during her divorce from Anstead about having children with multiple baby fathers.

Even though I never expected it, “life throws us curveballs,” he says, “instead of getting stuck in these setbacks,’ I choose to view these problems as opportunities to improve.” While some of you may be critical of me and spread false tales about me, the vast majority of you have my back. There is a lot to be said about this planet and where we’re headed based on it.

“I’m a mess, but I’m honest, and I’m working on healing,” she says. The strong women in my life give me strength, encourage me to do better, and hold me accountable. Amelie and Archie Anstead, Anstead’s children from a previous marriage to Louise Herbert, are similar to Haack’s.

Haack, a divorced father of three, credits his son Hudson with helping him cope with the agony of his break from his wife Anstead.

