Christina Milian Dating History: Here All the Latest Updates About His Current or Past Datings!!

Christina Milian (born Christine Marie Flores on September 26, 1981) is an American-Cuban actress, singer, and composer. After being born in Jersey City, New Jersey, but raised in Maryland, she signed a deal with Murder Inc. Records at the age of 19. In 2001, Milian released his self-titled debut album, which featured the singles “AM to PM” and “When You Look at Me,” both of which reached the top three on the UK Singles Chart. It’s About Time, Milian’s second studio album was released in 2004 and contained her first major American hit, “Dip It Low,” which reached number five on the Billboard chart. “Whatever U Want,” the album’s second single, was released. Both singles hit the top ten in the United Kingdom.

So Amazin’, Milian’s third studio album, was released in 2006. The album’s lone song, “Say I,” charted in the Top 30 in the United States. A month after the release of So Amazin’, Milian’s representation announced her resignation from Island Records, citing creative differences as the cause. Milian was signed to Interscope Records in 2009. He released the single “Us Against the World” in October 2008. Milian signed with Young Money Entertainment in 2012 and is set to release her fourth studio album this year.

Milian had originally hoped to be an actor. Her first big role was in Love Don’t Cost a Thing in 2003, and she went on to appear in Be Cool and Pulse in 2006. Milian had a tiny role in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and appeared in the straight-to-DVD film Bring It On: Fight to the Finish. Milian starred in the 2010 ABC Family Original Movie Christmas Cupid alongside Ashley Benson and Chad Michael Murray.

Dave East Is a British Writer Who Resides in London.

Rumors of a relationship began to surface after both Christina Milian and rapper Dave East published photos of themselves together at a strip club.

During an interview on The Breakfast Club in 2017, Dave East revealed the two had been out, but said he didn’t want the media attention that comes with dating someone like Milian. As soon as websites began reporting about their romance, he responded with a tweet, thereby ending the relationship before it really began.

Izzy Lopez

Christina Milian’s relationship with 23-year-old model Izzy Lopez made news when it was revealed in 2017. (though many incorrectly reported that he was just 19 at the time). They split up the next year.

Prince Jas (jas Cheval )

In 2010, shortly after her divorce from The Dream, Christina Milian began dating rapper, Jas Prince. In April of 2013, she was shown wearing a massive diamond ring on THAT finger. In June of 2014, she called off the engagement.

The-Dream

Christina Milian was married to music producer The-Dream from 2009 to 2011, but the pair divorced after allegations of adultery and abuse surfaced. Violet Madison is the couple’s child (born in 2010).

Wayne, Lil

Christina Milian dated rapper Lil Wayne from 2014 to 2015, claiming that she had never “loved anybody like” Wayne. “I’ve never had someone understand me like he does,” she explained.

However, when she discovered the rapper had been unfaithful, their separation was revealed on her TV show Christina Milian Turned Up.

Andre Lyon is a well-known French actor who has acted in a number of films.

Christina Milian dated Andre “Dre” Lyon when they were working on her 2006 album, So Amazin’. They apparently dated for two years.

The Romance of Christina Milian

Given her prior relationship history, Christina Milian deserves every ounce of affection she receives from her current husband. The singer’s breakup with singer/songwriter The Dream in 2010 after less than a year of marriage owing to his adultery stunned the world as much as it devastated him.

The Dream stated in a blog post after their divorce that their marriage had been breaking apart even before the photos of him sleeping with his aide appeared.

Regardless, Milian willed herself to rise above the incident and return to the love boat. She dated James Prince and musician Lil Wayne over the previous decade before finally discovering her love, Pakora.

Here’s a look into Christina Milian’s relationship with Matt Pakora in honor of their new parenthood.