Christina Hendricks and George Bianchini Engaged After ‘Proposing’!

Christina Hendricks will soon wed!

The nominee for the Emmy Award, aged 47, revealed her engagement with camera operator George Bianchini on Friday, sharing a selfie of herself dressed up with her future husband.

“We accepted each other’s marriage proposals!!! I will eternally adore and care for him “Hendricks captioned the snapshot of herself wearing a black dress with white polka dots and a keyhole opening. Bianchini wore a blue suit to match her attire.

Friends reacted positively to the couple’s announcement, expressing their joy. “Yayayayayayay!!!!!❤❤❤,” commented her Mad Men costar, January Jones. “How to bow dat?! Congratulations!” Good Females Retta remarked.

“YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY Mr and Mrs Seagull!!!!!!!” Hendricks’ Good Girls onscreen sister Mae Whitman wrote.

Related: Tiger Woods’ Complaint Shows Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman’s Ups and Downs: Details!

Hendricks and Bianchini collaborated on the first season of her NBC criminal comedy-drama Good Girls, which debuted in 2018 and ran for four seasons until concluding in 2021. In November 2021, they began dating after seeing a Christian Siriano exhibition in Georgia together.

The Drive actress and actor Geoffrey Arend were previously married for ten years before announcing their separation in 2019.

“We fell in love and became partners 12 years ago. We merged our two incredible families, had innumerable laughter, gained wonderful friends, and were granted extraordinary possibilities “She was writing at the time. Today, we take the next step together, although on different routes.

“We shall be eternally appreciative of the love we’ve shared and will always work together to nurture our two lovely pets. We will need time to rediscover ourselves throughout this change, and we appreciate your understanding and support as we do so “said Hendricks.