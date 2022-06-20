Christina Haack Before and After: The Stunning Transformation of Christina Anstead

Flip or Flop’s success has made Christina Anstead one of HGTV’s most well-known characters. Flip or Flop, which premiered in 2013, follows Christina Anstead and her then-husband Tarek El Moussa as they bought and renovated run-down residences and then sold them for a profit.

Ex-spouses maintained a professional relationship even after filing for divorce, even though their emotional relationship had disintegrated. After their divorce, Anstead quickly moved on to a new marriage, a new baby, and a new HGTV hit of her own. She was back in business in no time.

To say that Christina Anstead’s journey from relative obscurity to television celebrity has been typical would be an understatement. Christina Anstead has a lot of secrets that you don’t know about. Check out Christina Anstead’s remarkable makeover to learn more about this fascinating media personality.

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Formed a House-Flipping Partnership After Meeting Each Other.

Christina Anstead met Tarek El Moussa while working at a real estate agency. According to his website, El Moussa is a young, ambitious broker who acquired his real estate license at the age of 21.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she explained how she and her future husband first met They had a whirlwind romance.

As Anstead noted in an interview with Good Housekeeping, “Tarek and I moved in together the day we formally started dating,” which was October 9, 2006.

As a result, Anstead accepted El Moussa’s attitude of aiming high. While working together on a Good Housekeeping interview, the couple created an office “dream board” containing a wedding ring and other items they wanted, including “some Mercedes” El Moussa had his eye on. We had everything we wanted by the time I was 31,” she remarked.

Coronado Island, off the coast of San Diego, California, was the site of the couple’s 2009 wedding. In a promotional film for HGTV, Anstead stated that they had “started [their] relationship working together.”

Christina Anstead’s Flipping Career Took Off

Many in the real estate industry were affected by the housing bubble bursting in the late 2000s, including Christina Anstead. She and Tarek El Moussa, her ex-husband, told the Orange County Register that they had to drastically alter their lifestyle. It was time to leave their $6,000-a-month house and move into an apartment they could afford on $700 a month with a roommate.

When Anstead and El Moussa initially started house-flipping, they bought houses at foreclosure auctions, renovated them, and then resold them for a profit.. The couple bought their first investment property for $115,000 with the help of their business partner, Pete De Best. After making a $34,000 profit on the sale of their first home, they decided to keep at it.

It wasn’t easy for Anstead and her companions to flip houses. As soon as a tenant was being evicted, he or she would wreck the place; Anstead recalled one home where the residents poured concrete into toilets, ripped out the windows, and smashed the wood floor, leaving $30,000 worth of damage.

Christina Anstead Was Raised in Orange County, California.

Christina Meursinge Haack, the star of Fox’s blockbuster adolescent drama The O.C., was born on July 9, 1983, according to the California Birth Index.

Carly Haack, Anstead’s younger sister, is 10 years her junior, but the two are “friends for forever” despite the age gap, Anstead stated on Instagram.

Her old high school pals have kept up with her since she graduated from Canyon High School in Anaheim as a teenager. “Some old pals from high school” were in attendance at an Anaheim Ducks home game at the Honda Center in 2017, according to E! News. That Anstead and her old pals enjoyed themselves was mentioned in the report. When Anstead was a teenager, it sounds like he made pals for life.

San Diego State University was Anstead’s college of choice after high school, according to Good Housekeeping. After graduation, she jumped right into the workforce, securing a position in a real estate firm. During one of these trips, she met the man who would become her future husband and co-star on Flip or Flop, as she explained in a promotional film for the show released in 2014.

Christina Anstead Was Taken Back by The Health Scare that Befell Her Husband.

Tarek El Moussa’s neck looked to have a lump to Ryan Reade, a certified nurse, during a marathon of the first season in 2013.

Reade told Today that she called the show’s producers to urge El Moussa to consult a doctor because she felt it was “something that needed to be brought to his notice.”. El Moussa was diagnosed with stage 2 thyroid cancer after being evaluated by doctors for his role in Flip or Flop. Adding insult to injury, he was also diagnosed with testicular cancer, which he didn’t reveal until years after the fact.

Christina Anstead had a difficult time during this time because she was also caring for her 2-year-old kid while her husband underwent cancer treatment.

In an interview with Today, she said, “I was just really stressed about losing him, him having to go through treatments and our daughter.”