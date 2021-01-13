Christina Anstead Receives Inspirational Tattoo Amid Ant Divorce

Starting up clean! Christina Anstead confirmed off an empowering new back tattoo, a few months soon after her break up from Ant Anstead.

The Christina on the Coastline star, 37, unveiled the new ink, which operates from the base of her neck and along her backbone, on Instagram on Tuesday, January 12. It options the title of Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise” poem composed in cursive.

Christina quoted the late poet’s text, creating, “Just like moons and like suns, with the certainty of tides, just like hopes springing significant, nonetheless I’ll rise,” alongside a image of her system artwork.

The Flip or Flop star’s reveal came the exact day she declared she joined the Just about every Stage Walking Application on the Openfit app and fully commited to remaining energetic six times a 7 days in 2021.

“Happy 2021 everybody. I am psyched for a new yr to function on my well being and my conditioning,” she said in an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Christina’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, completely told Us Weekly how the Wellness Rework coauthor is coping soon after her September 2020 break up from Ant.

“She’s undertaking quite superior,” El Moussa, 39, instructed Us. “You know, we don’t converse way too a great deal individual stuff, but dependent on what I know, she’s performing excellent.”

Christina declared in September that she and the British Television set host, 41, had referred to as it quits right after 20 months of marriage. “We are grateful for each other and as normally, our small children will keep on being our precedence,” she wrote through Instagram at the time.

The California indigenous, who shares 16-month-outdated son Hudson with the former Wheeler Dealers cohost, submitted for divorce two months afterwards.

The following month, equally Christiana and Ant appeared to be shifting forward, with the HGTV star obtaining a new dog and the England native acquiring a new car or truck.

“Too cute not to share. Fulfill the latest member of our family members — Biggie,” Christina captioned a photo of herself keeping her family’s new Rottweiler previous thirty day period. “We are all obsessed and in like.”

Ant, for his component, confirmed off his new journey that exact same working day on social media. “New yr, new wheels!! My love affair with @landrover continues,” he wrote together with a image of his car. He also shared that he is in the approach of “house hunting” immediately after the separation.

