Christina Anstead Is ‘Closing Out’ 2020 ‘With Gratitude’ Amid Divorce

Thankful for the earlier — and hunting forward to the potential. Christina Anstead reflected on her year before signing off for a social media crack.

“Grounded and closing out this year with gratitude for new chances and adventures,” the interior designer, 37, posted through Instagram on Wednesday, December 23. “Going offline for the remainder of 2020 to remain current in the existing. Some thing I did with @drkaisacoppola for Solstice with the young children was to checklist what we are leaving driving in 2020 and what we want to bring ahead in 2021. You can say it out loud or publish what you would like to go away powering in a single shade and what you want for in 2021 in an additional color. The young ones took a great deal of time with it and I very propose it.”

The Flip or Flop cohost declared in September that she and husband Ant Anstead had made the decision to split immediately after a lot less than two a long time of relationship.

“We are grateful for just about every other and as usually, our children will continue to be our precedence. We enjoy your assistance and question for privateness for us and our spouse and children as we navigate the long run,” she wrote through Instagram at the time. She formally filed for divorce on November 3, citing “irreconcilable distinctions.”

The pair, who welcomed son Hudson in September 2019, are also looking for joint lawful and physical custody of the 15-thirty day period-aged.

The former Wheeler Dealers host, 41, spoke out about Christina’s conclusion to close the romance soon after she posted. “Anyone who is familiar with me is aware that I never like to share personal issues publicly. I have remained silent when holding on to hope. I never ever gave up on us,” he wrote at the time through Instagram. “I pray Christina’s final decision provides her happiness.”

Soon following, he posted a photograph with his son and gave a different update. “Due to some suggest people today I have turned comments OFF! When we equally value words and phrases of aid, Make sure you quit seeking to diagnose from afar. It’s not truthful,” the Television host additional. “Christina is fantastic. I am wonderful. And we remain good mates and will navigate this at our speed. Compassion and kindness is all which is necessary. X.”

Ant was married to Louise Herbert from 2005 to 2017. The pair share daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14. The Christina on the Coastline host was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. They share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. El Moussa, 39, is now engaged to Heather Rae Young.

