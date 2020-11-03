Christina Anstead Files for Divorce from Ant Anstead

Almost two weeks after announcing their separation,”Flip or Flop” celebrity Christina Anstead is pulling the plug on her union into Ant Anstead.

TMZ reports Christina has filed divorce papers at Orange County, California.

per day prior to the filing, Ant declared he was departing his series”Wheeler Dealers” following three decades. He composed on Instagram,”A Few EXCITING NEWS! My moment on Wheeler Dealers came to a conclusion as the series heads straight back to the United Kingdom. I hand the spanner’s around into the legend that’s @f1elvis [Marc Priestley] and that I stay home in California to embark on THREE brand new TV displays (watch this area for the top key news coming shortly ).”

In late September, Christina declared they were calling it quits after two decades of marriage. She composed on Instagram,”Ant and I’ve made the tough choice to divide. We’re thankful for each other and always, our kids can remain our priority. We value your service and request solitude for our loved ones as we browse the near future ”

After news broke in their separation, ” said,”Anybody who actually knows me understands I do not like to discuss personal things openly. I’ve stayed silent whilst holding on to expect. I never gave us up. I beg Christina’s conclusion brings her joy.”

In a different article, Ant triumphed,”Christina is nice. I’m fine. And we stay great friends and will browse this in our rate. Compassion and kindness would be all that is required. X.”

Christina and Ant have one kid Hudson, who was created annually.