Christina Aguilera shares scarce photo of son Max, 12, with ex Jordan Bratman throughout chilly bikini pool bash

CHRISTINA Aguilera shared a exceptional photo of 12-year-aged son Max during a chilly bikini pool social gathering.

The 40-year-outdated singer shares Max with ex-spouse Jordan Bratman, 43.

The Genie in a Bottle singer shared a collection of snaps and clips from a pool bash on Monday.

1 snap captured Christina hugging Max as they sat on the floor.

The mother-son duo equally donned tender smiles as they appeared cozy in sweatpants through the low-important Xmas festivities.

She captioned the publish: “holiday getaway photograph dump – remain home edition ❤️🏡🌴❄️🎅🏼”

The initial photo in the submit showed Christina wearing a pink bikini and Santa Claus hat, even though her longtime associate Matthew Rutler obtained into the vacation spirit as he sported a pretend white beard.

The singer also shared a video of Matthew, 35, swimming towards the camera, followed by an additional clip of her guy blasting snow from a device into her property.

Christina was listened to in the back again of the clip stating: “This is how we get snow in L.A.”

A adhering to clip confirmed Christina’s dogs actively playing in the snow, although yet another snap showed Christina and Matthew posing with their puppies as they held up champagne glasses in the snow.

Another photo caught the singer’s 6-year-previous daughter Summer months Rain- who she shares with Matthew- using a nap on the flooring while surrounded by Christmas offers.

The submit concluded with a shot of Christina and Matt in the pool as the singer gave her spouse a kiss on the cheek.

The Attractive singer married Jordan in 2005, whilst they finalized their divorce in 2011.

She started courting Matthew in 2010 and the couple turned engaged in 2014.

Back again in June, Christina gushed above how “happy” she was of Max for graduating.

Together with a snap of the mom-son duo in the pool, Christina wrote on Instagram: “My graduate! so very pleased of you my really like!

“And sending really like and congrats to all the grads out there throughout this time!”

The Grammy Award-successful artist wore pink sunglasses and matching lipstick with her hair pulled up in the selfie.

She also celebrated her son’s birthday with an Instagram write-up previous January, which praised Max for owning “the biggest coronary heart and caring nature.”