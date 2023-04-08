Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Have Decided to Get Married!

Olivia Culpo is betrothed to Christian McCaffrey!

Friday, the model posted an announcement to Instagram. In the photo, the San Francisco 49ers star is on one knee while Culpo appears to be in a state of astonishment with her hands covering her face.

After nearly four years of dating, they are now engaged.

“4.2.23,” Culpo wrote as the post’s caption.

McCaffrey proposed with a Ring Concierge-designed ring while the couple was on vacation in Utah (with the couple’s dog Oliver Sprinkles!). Culpo’s ring is a three-stone oval made of two-tone yellow gold and platinum with epaulet side stones.

Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of Ring Concierge, shared, “We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that embodied Olivia’s trendsetting style while remaining timeless — a beautifully cut Oval flanked by Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting.”

Culpo and McCaffrey first ignited dating rumors in May 2019, when McCaffrey liked an Instagram photo Culpo had posted. A few months later, the two were captured on camera vacationing in Mexico.

Culpo, 30, told Entertainment Tonight in November that she was willing to violate her rule against dating athletes again following her previous failed relationships with athletes because McCaffrey was different.

McCaffrey, 26 years old, was described by her as “the best” and “everything I could ever want.” “Therefore, I am never concerned about anything. I believe that’s why I didn’t want to date an athlete, no offense intended, because of their reputation.”

Culpo continued, “He simply hails from a wonderful family. We share many similarities in this regard. I believe you can tell a lot about a person by the people who nurture them, and I adore his parents. They enjoy an excellent relationship.”

Culpo revealed in an Instagram post commemorating the couple’s third anniversary that the two were introduced by mutual acquaintances. She wrote that she was unsure if she was ready for a relationship, but decided to date anyway.

She wrote, “I’m so thankful for the inner voice that told me to give love another chance.” “You are the epitome of fortitude through humility, the yin to my yang. Thank you for restoring my faith in love and being my anchor. You are more than I could have ever imagined ”

Moreover, despite the fact that Culpo and McCaffrey must spend time apart during the football season, Culpo previously told PEOPLE that their relationship is founded on firm faith.

“I believe that every relationship teaches you so much about yourself, and I definitely have a greater appreciation for my relationship now than I ever would have had without all of my previous experiences, so you have to be thankful for the rough shit,” she said.

McCaffrey, who was traded to the 49ers from the Carolina Panthers in the autumn of last year, has Culpo’s support despite the distance they must endure while he travels. When it was announced that McCaffrey would be relocating to the West Coast, the former Miss Universe praised her boyfriend on Instagram.

In October, she wrote, “This city stole my heart, and I’ll never forget the memories and people who have made the last three and a half years so special.” You will always retain a special place in my heart, and I will miss you all so much. You make me so pleased, Christian! Seeing your radiance shine is one of my favorite things in life, and I’m beyond thrilled and appreciative for this next chapter in California, my home for the past eight years. Let’s go, Niners Nation!

McCaffrey referred to Culpo as the “best partner in crime” in the video’s remark section. Culpo then jokingly thanked the “LAX to CLT flight attendants on American Airlines” for helping her get through some distance with her boyfriend.

“I adore you all and appreciate the heavy amounts. We had a nice run, but I won’t be seeing you as often,” Culpo wrote.