Christian Jessen denies receiving documents in Arlene Foster libel case

A celebrity doctor sued by First Minister Arlene Foster over a false tweet about an extra-marital affair was unaware the case had reached hearing, the High Court was told on Tuesday.

elevision presenter Christian Jessen claims he never received legal documents or trial dates for the libel action.

He was ordered to travel to Belfast later this week to testify and face cross-examination by counsel by Mrs Foster, who described his assertions as “beyond parody”.

