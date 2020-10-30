Chrissy Teigen’s Nurse Is Dressing as Medieval Plague Doctor to take care of Her to Halloween

Chrissy Teigen showed she’s a nurse that’s still treating her in her own house after she endured a catastrophic pregnancy reduction.

However, with Halloween directly around the corner…Chrissy had her nurse dress up in black plague garb! )

“It is Halloween here in the legend home. Produced my nurse become a plague physician (I’ve a nurse to get a little yes lol),” Chrissy submitted on her Twitter accounts, together with a photograph.

Chrissy composed a tragic accounts of her pregnancy reduction in an extended article. Make sure you read the article when you have not already.