Chrissy Teigen sales opportunities superstar response to Donald Trump Twitter ban

Chrissy Teigen could not conceal her glee immediately after Donald Trump was banned from Twitter.

he outgoing president’s obtain to his major method of interaction was permanently revoked on Friday, with the social media web-site citing “the chance of further more incitement of violence”.

Facebook has quickly banned Mr Trump’s account next the scenes of mayhem in Washington DC on Wednesday, when his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

AAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/IboPtOuWcP — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 8, 2021

Product and Television set presenter Teigen has been a repeated critic of Mr Trump and he after named her “filthy mouthed” on Twitter.

She was overjoyed with his ban, producing: “AAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAH…”

Teigen was not the only movie star to react to the news, with several Hollywood figures revelling in the actuality Mr Trump’s account had been banned.

Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and wrote: “What the f*** took you so lengthy @jack?”

Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo explained: “Thank you @Twitter & the board. #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy #RemoveTrumpNow.”

Oscar-profitable actress Whoopi Goldberg tweeted “Finally” while author Stephen King also praised Twitter for the move and said it “makes me proud to be a twitterhead”.

Mr Trump, who is because of to leave place of work on January 20, unveiled a statement saying he experienced been negotiating with other internet sites and promised a “big announcement soon”.

He extra: “Twitter is not about No cost SPEECH. They are all about marketing a radical Remaining system the place some of the most vicious folks in the world are authorized to discuss freely.”

