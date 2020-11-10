Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Amazing Way Luna Is Dealing With Mommy’s Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen continues to share her grief — and her love — in the wake of her pregnancy loss.

It’s been a little over a month since Chrissy and John Legend lost their baby, whom they had already named Jack. The couple have opened up about their experience in touching and heartbreaking ways, and on Monday, the Lip Sync Battle star gave followers another glimpse into her grieving process.

The Cravings author posted a video on Instagram, showing the container holding her son’s ashes alongside a cute teddy bear. In the clip, she explained:

“This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen. We just got baby Jack’s ashes back, so they’re in here for now with some blessed holy tie string. And Luna put a little therapy bear around him, and the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack. A tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty. … She’s amazing.”

In another video, little Luna sat with the display, sweetly speaking to her angel brother. She can be heard saying:

“Hi guys! Hi, this is baby Jack, and I’m Teddy. I’m Luna. How are you doing today?”

Captioning the post, Chrissy wrote:

“im just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.”

The Legend family have continued to find ways to honor Jack and care for each other in the weeks following his loss. Teigen recently debuted a new tattoo of his name, while John dedicated a powerful performance of his single Never Break on the Billboard Music Awards to his wife.

Despite the painful event, there’s been room for joy and celebration over the last few days. The family shared an adorable at-home Halloween, and days later mom and dad hit the streets to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the presidential election. Chrissy retweeted some pics of the event on social media with the uplifting message:

“Everyone is so beautiful and so happy I’m crying”

We’re so glad to know that there have been bright spots during this challenging period. We’re sending the Legends so much love as they continue to navigate this loss.

