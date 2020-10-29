Chrissy Teigen Just Published A Raw Essay On Losing Her Baby

In late September, Chrissy Teigen revealed she and John Legend lost their baby due to pregnancy complications. (They’d already started calling him Jack, and their other kids, Luna and Miles, were so excited for his arrival.) Teigen has been relatively quiet on social media since first revealing the pregnancy loss, but now she’s returned online to talk about her experience.

“It feels right to begin with a thank you,” Teigen wrote in an essay for Medium, published October 27. “For weeks, our floors have been covered in flowers of kindness. Notes have flooded in and have each been read with our own teary eyes. Social media messages from strangers have consumed my days, most starting with, ‘you probably won’t read this, but…’. I can assure you, I did.”

She then talked more specifically about what happened with her third pregnancy delivery.

In order to see this embed, you must give consent to Social Media cookies. Open my cookie preferences. View this post on Instagram We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 30, 2020 at 8:58pm PDT

“At this point I had already come to terms with what would happen: I would have an epidural and be induced to deliver our 20-week-old, a boy that would have never survived in my belly (please excuse these simple terms),” she wrote. “I was previously on bedrest for over a month, just trying to get the little dude to 28 weeks, a ‘safer’ zone for the fetus. My doctors diagnosed me with partial placenta abruption. I had always had placenta problems. I had to deliver Miles a month early because his stomach wasn’t getting enough food from my placenta. But this was my first abruption. We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop. In bed, I bled and bled, lightly but all day, changing my own diapers every couple of hours when the blood got uncomfortable to lay in.”

She continued later in the essay, “After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming—it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all. Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full-blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness.”

John Legend made a heartbreaking tribute to Chrissy Teigen and the loss of their baby during the Billboard Music Awards

Teigen is referring to the photos she posted to Instagram when she first revealed the pregnancy loss. She garnered some criticism online for posting them, which she addressed in her essay, as well.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos,” she wrote. “How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

Teigen says Jack’s ashes are now in a small box, which the family will place in the soil for a tree at their new home: “the one we got with his room in mind,” she wrote.

“People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart,” she also wrote in her piece. “A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full.”

‘You want their humanity to not be diminished by the colour of their skin’: John Legend’s powerful words on raising children in 2020

You can read Chrissy Teigen’s full essay on Medium.