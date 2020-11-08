Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Reach The Streets Of Los Angeles To Celebrate Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory!

Much like everybody else that appeared blue, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may NOT contain their enthusiasm within the news that is exciting!

After studying Donald Trump lost his second bid for the White House and Joe Biden has been chosen the next President of the USA, the energy couple united tens of thousands of who packed the roads of Los Angeles on Saturday to celebrate that the Democratic Party’s success — and quite honestly, the struggle for our nation’s soul.

Chrissy was responding to this information on social websites because it was declared earlier that afternoon. She shared with a clip Instagram of her hubby vibing out to rapper YG‘so instantaneous, ageless traditional tune FDT (aka F*** Donald Trump), and also labeled members of this politician’s family within her caption:

SO barbarous and such a mood, when we are being truthful!!!

However, by mid-afternoon, she’d increased appreciably from turning up in the home while taxpayers flocked into the streets to observe in huge numbers. (Which, incidentally, remains a fairly dangerous idea thinking we’re still at a pandemic! ) ) She tweeted:

Jealous of everybody in the roads partying. Beverly Hills silent. Lol

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Minutes after, the momma of four threw caution to the end, pulled on her sneakers, and ran from the home!

pic.twitter.com/zHuKMpoB3U

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Connected from the Me , Teigen ventured into the West Hollywood area to bask in the delight of this moment. First cruising throughout the audience from their vehicle, the couple actually got into it later literally jumped in addition to their automobile to get nearer to the public!

Greatest moment of my entire life (and children?) https://t.co/UBzWAVH6yV

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

OMG!! They seem fairly presidential here, do not they? Ha! Even though Biden and Kamala Harris did not win, we would’ve happily taken them leaders Trump and First Lady Melania. Simply saying!!

Watch more interesting, fan-captured footage in the impromptu success rally (under ):

Strolling through WEHO and see @chrissyteigen along with @johnlegend I fucken loveeeee it #FDT @YG #bidenharis2020???????????????????????? Pic.twitter.com/Z8Ce6uIeZq

— Jason (@jasonn1995) November 7, 2020

@johnlegend & @chrissyteigen coming to see us!!! Pic.twitter.com/GeOSZU7MhR

— JAKK MADDOX (@jakkofheartss) November 7, 2020

We like to view it!!!

