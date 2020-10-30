Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Have SO MUCH FUN Inside Their Adorable Halloween Costumes!

It has been awful seeing Chrissy Teigen so heartbroken the last month, following the tragic loss of her maternity.

However Halloween is a wonderful excuse to step from yourself for daily and become a whole other individual. And with this on site sort of the vacation, the Cravings writer is having plenty of fun and looking fantastic!

Video: Chrissy Obtaining Back To Becoming Performed On Social Media

Ch-ch-check her out whole costume pic (below)! )

Awww! We adore watching her with a lot of fun!

Certainly Chrissy is a prima ballerina. However, is she inspired by Natalie Portman in Dark Swan?

Or Taylor Swift at Shake It Away?

Quite different vibes! LOLz!

Either way, even if it boils down to itshe’s much more of a Zendaya or Kirsten Dunst. Since she’s up on Spider-Man, aka hubby John Legend!

So freakin’ adorable!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram.]