Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Celebrate Biden-Harris Grow in LA

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend did not lose out to the celebratory activity when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were announced the winners of those 2020 election. As audiences began hammering the streets in LA, the couple drove to Hollywood to descend in the innovative success alongside their enthusiastic town. “F*ck that this sh*t, I am getting on the market,” Chrissy said on Twitter after hearing horns honking nearby.

Surprised participants seen Chrissy and John cheering in the sunroof in the vehicle, and immediately captured the moment on cam. “Everybody is so amazing and so happy I am yelling,” Chrissy tweeted response to this celebration. The two Chrissy and John remained socially distanced in the audience during the continuing pandemic, but appeared staged to take part in the festivities.

John and Chrissy are outspoken supporters of Joe and Kamala within the previous couple of months, together with John most recently acting in to the campaign’s closing rally. Their resistance into Donald Trump is renowned, to this stage where Chrissy is obstructed with his presidential accounts. Turns out, she shouldn’t worry about that the commander-who-tweets’s feelings towards her articles for more. Take a better look at Chrissy and also John’s fun success lap, forward.