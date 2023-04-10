Chrissy Teigen’s Social Media Scandals in Order!

From allegations of bullying to a culinary scandal, model Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to controversy.

The 36-year-old was called out by New Zealand baker Jordan Rondel of The Caker for releasing a line of cake mixes that Rondel felt bore startling similarities to a line of cake mixes on which the two had collaborated a month prior, leaving her “shocked.”

It’s not the first time Teigen has ruffled feathers and encountered online backlash from the public.

November 2019

The internet ridiculed Teigen after she posted a “tone-deaf” tweet regarding her mother’s purchase of multiple pairs of AirPods.

“My mother treats her air canisters as disposable items. A few times per month. She believes it would be simpler to avoid losing them if they had a cord,” she wrote.

Twitter users condemned Teigen’s tweet as insensitive, with many highlighting the fact that the impoverished cannot afford medicine or housing.

Later, Teigen apologized, explaining that “it was meant as a joke.”

August 2020

After advocating for a boycott of Goya due to its CEO’s support for Donald Trump, Teigen was spotted using the brand’s beans in an Instagram photo.

Social media users were quick to criticize Teigen’s hypocrisy, with one Twitter user describing her as “so lame.”

January 2021

Teigen and her husband John Legend were criticized for attending the inaugurations of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris while Americans were ordered to remain indoors due to Covid.

Teigen responded when a Twitter user questioned why they couldn’t attend virtually.

Teigen responded via Twitter, “For f…s sake, why are you guys always mad at me? All I want to do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference.”

February 2021

After disclosing that she and her husband Legend spent $13,000 on a single bottle of wine, Teigen received a barrage of criticism on Twitter.

The model asked her followers, “What’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?”

When John and I were dining in a restaurant, the waiter suggested a fine Cabernet. We received the statement, which was $13,000.”

One user responded, “I don’t think I’ve ever had $13,000 at once, but great story, Chrissy!”

“When covid is over, I want to shake the waiter’s hand who convinced Chrissy Teigen to purchase a $13,000 bottle of wine,” joked another.

Teigen subsequently acknowledged the public applause.

Teigen wrote, “Not everything I say on Twitter will be relatable to you because it is my life, my Twitter, and my stories.”

“I see your tweets, I get your quips, you are so funny, you really hit the nail on the head.

March 2021

Courtney Stodden, a reality television personality who rose to prominence after marrying The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchinson at age 16 while he was 51, accused Teigen of cyberbullying.

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, told the Daily Beast in 2021 that Hutchinson “groomed” them into the relationship.

Stodden claims Teigen was one of her most notable bullies, as the former Lip Sync Battle anchor issued both public and private threats.

Teigen urged Stodden to commit suicide by tweeting that they should take a “dirt nap” and “sleep forever.” Teigen even sent Stodden a direct message expressing her inability to “wait for them to die.”

The interview prompted Teigen’s departure from Twitter, a decision Stodden subsequently deemed hypocritical. Later, the model returned to social media to offer an apology, which was largely rejected by internet users.

May 2021

A 2011 tweet in which Teigen made an insensitive remark about actress Lindsay Lohan resurfaced, prompting Lohan’s mother Dinah to advise Teigen to “grow”

Teigen was also recorded attacking reality television star Farrah Abrams in a 2013 tweet in which she referred to Abrams as a “whore.”

The actress Quvenzhané Wallis, who was 13 at the time, was referred to as arrogant in a tweet from Teigen that had been unearthed.

June 2021

Teigen found herself embroiled in yet another cyberbullying scandal, but this one was wholly fabricated.

Michael Costello, a contestant on season eight of Project Runway, accused Teigen of causing him suicidal thoughts and trauma after she tormented him online.

Costello had provided screenshots of the alleged mistreatment, but it was determined that they were fabricated.

Teigen responded to Costello on Instagram by asserting that she had never tormented him.

November 2022

Teigen collaborated with Rondel to create a carrot cake mix after giving a shout-out to The Caker on Twitter earlier this year.

Then, less than a month after their collaboration, Teigen introduced her own cake ingredients under her brand Cravings, and Jordan took to Instagram to address the comparisons.

Teigen and her company Cravings By Chrissy Teigen have not responded to Rondel as of yet.