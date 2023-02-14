Chrissy Metz’s Boyfriend Bradley Collins Has Valentine’s Day Plans that He Can’t Talk About “Just Yet.”

Chrissy Metz’s Valentine’s Day is all planned out and ready to go.

Bradley Collins, the longtime boyfriend of the This Is Us star and co-author of the forthcoming children’s book When I Talk to God, I Talk About You, recently opened up about his plans for the couple.

At the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards on February 10, Bradley told E! News Francesca Amiker exclusively, “It’s going to look like a book tour in New York City.” “We have a Valentine’s Day flight back to Los Angeles, but I still need to pick up some items from the city. I just can’t reveal anything yet.”

Bradley also talked about his time spent writing the book and its companion lullaby record, Pray for This Day, with Chrissy, who sang at the award presentation.

We got to know each other better and reminisced about our childhoods while writing the book, Bradley said. “Her narration gave life to all of the book’s characters with its remarkable quality. Everything in this book connects to each other since it is all about discovering your true calling.”

Chrissy has far more invested in this than just a passing interest. The book also features a message she wants everyone to hear.

Faith and prayer, she noted, “have been incredibly crucial” in the couple’s lives. We asked ourselves, “How can we teach it to the next generation?” Our goal is to let young people know that they are worthy of love and acceptance and that they may also have a meaningful relationship with a higher force.