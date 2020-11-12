Chrisley Knows Greatest Preview: Could Nanny Faye a”Pig Whisperer”?

Chrisley understands…that the truffle pig enterprise?

Within this exclusive clip from Thursday, Nov. 12’s all-new Chrisley Knows Best, Nanny Faye together with the assistance of all grandson Chase Chrisley as she shops for a truffle pig.

“Chase, were you aware that pigs have been an expert in sniffing out truffles?” That the Chrisley matriarch begins off.

Even though Chase shows this info is information to himhe looks receptive to learn about his grandma’s most up-to-date scheme.

At a confessional, Nanny Faye advises Chase,”I did a little research as well as with the ideal pig, we could overcome the competition and laugh all the way to lender ”

Upon hearing , Chase starts to doubt his grandma’s strategy and forecasts the concept”crazy”

Nanny Faye gets back,”I really don’t pay you to believe.”

But as Chase immediately points out, Nanny Faye does not”cover [him] whatsoever.”

Nevertheless, Chase unites Nanny Faye since they fulfill a possible truffle hunting pig. It does not take very long for Nanny Faye to put her sights on a single pig particularly.