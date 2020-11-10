Entertainment

Chrishell Stause Says Cheating Would Be the Biggest Deal Breaker for Her In a Relationship

November 10, 2020
1 Min Read

Chrishell Stause has spent 2020 as a single lady and she’s opening up about the type of guy she’s looking for in the future.

It was recently reported that the Selling Sunset star met with the producers of The Bachelorette a decade ago, but that never came to fruition.

“I don’t know what the future holds, I’m open to whatever happens,” she told the Off the Vine podcast (via Us Weekly) about possibly doing a dating reality show in the future.

The podcast aired on the same day that Chrishell got wrapped up in cheating allegations that are surrounding her Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko.

Chrishell said in the interview that cheating is the biggest deal breaker for her in a relationship.

“If I found out they were a cheater in some way, like, they had a girlfriend or that whole thing [that would be a deal breaker],” she said. “We see that every season. We find out there’s some girl at home who thought he loved her, you’re out of here. I don’t need to talk about it, we don’t need to have a conversation.”

Chrishell split from husband Justin Hartley back in November 2019.

