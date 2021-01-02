Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe’s Relationship Timeline: Shots

Acquiring appreciate on the dance flooring — or at the rear of-the-scenes! Chrishell Stause satisfied pro dancer Keo Motsepe in September 2020 following becoming cast on period 29 of Dancing With the Stars. During the year, the duo — who had been paired with Anne Heche and Gleb Savchenko, respectively, didn’t spend any time collectively onscreen.

In reality, many considered that Stause was romantically concerned Savchenko just after he declared he had break up from spouse Elena Samodanova times soon after becoming sent residence from the ABC fact exhibit. Each the Russian dancer and the real estate agent shot down the statements.

“Our friendship for the duration of our season on DWTS was not the motive for our break up,” he stated in a statement in November 2020. “Elena and I have experienced longstanding concerns in our marriage. This has been an ongoing condition in between Elena and I paired with weak timing.”

Afterwards that month, the Marketing Sunset star extra that whilst she understands that lovers observed chemistry on Dancing With the Stars, it was just dancing.

“I experience like it definitely is frustrating for the reason that it’s one of these matters the place, you know, sad to say, the timing of what he’s going by personally, individuals want to make it into some thing it is not. We’re just friends,” the previous actress mentioned on November 24. “I get it. I have been on soaps. You have to have that variety of things often when you’re on the dance flooring. Individuals misinterpret that.”

Just a person 7 days later, admirers ended up shocked when Stause and Meotsepe disclosed they had been courting via Instagram. Savchenko, who is one particular of Motsepe’s most effective close friends, commented, “Love you guys” on the post.

Through an Instagram Reside chat with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick the up coming day, Stause exposed that she advised her good friends about the partnership at Keo’s birthday occasion.

“I believe that was the evening wherever we were being like, ‘I do not know how a great deal [longer] we can hide this for,’” the All My Little ones alum, who is 8 decades older than Motsepe, mentioned at the time. “I experienced a minor bit of a cling-up at 1st mainly because I was nervous simply because he’s more youthful. But, a large amount of men my age and older nevertheless never want what I am searching for.”

She later claimed on Nick Viall‘s “Viall Files” podcast that she was also hesitant to share the romance after going via a quite community split from Justin Hartley in November 2019. “He pursued [me],” she explained of Motsepe on December 7. “Soon immediately after we made it official, we went in advance and shared it. … It’s presently tough plenty of as it is when a little something is promising. I really do not want to incorporate any a lot more tension.”

Scroll by the gallery below for a timeline of their romance: