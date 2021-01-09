Chris Whitty fronts new Covid lockdown advert urging general public to ‘stay at home’

he whole of England is urged to keep at property in a new Tv set advert fronted by the country’s chief healthcare officer.

A sombre-seeking Prof Whitty claims in his health information: “Covid-19, particularly the new variant, is spreading swiftly across the nation.

“This places many people at chance of major condition and is positioning a whole lot of pressure on our NHS.

“Once additional, we ought to all stay home. If it’s critical to go out, don’t forget: clean your hands, cover your face indoors and maintain your distance from other individuals.

“Vaccines give distinct hope for the long term, but for now we need to all stay home, shield the NHS and preserve lives.”

The marketing campaign also urges individuals to “act like you’ve received it” adding that “anyone can spread it”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has contributed by issuing his individual impassioned plea to the public.

The PM is urging every person to ‘stay at property, defend the NHS and save lives’

“The vaccine has supplied us renewed hope in our fight versus the virus but we have to not be complacent.

“The NHS is beneath severe pressure and we have to take motion to guard it, both equally so our health professionals and nurses can go on to conserve life and so they can vaccinate as several men and women as achievable as quickly as we can.

“I know the last year has taken its toll – but your compliance is now much more important than ever.