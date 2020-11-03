Chris Rock Says He’Hates All Civil Rights Pictures’: They Produce Racism Appearance Fixable

Chris Rock Says He’Hates Each Civil Rights Films’: They Produce Racism Appearance Fixable

While films comprising the Civil Rights era highlight a period in which Black Americans fought for equality, Chris Rock stated he is not a fan of the genre.

He explained while to how Neal Feel podcast using Neal Brennan:

“I despise all Civil Rights pictures. Do not get me wrong, I applaud the work and they need to exist. The issue is that they only demonstrate the rear of the bus along with also the lunch counter. They really make racism seem very fixable. They do not get into just how dysfunctional the connections were.”

Chris Rock lasted:

“From the’40s and’50therefore, white guys would walk on your home and choose your meals…it is a predator-prey connection. Can you believe as it was time to rape, [white men] were white girls? No–they’d rape and go…the girls they might really rape without even going to prison .”

Chris Rock added the fact of the Civil Rights movement was considerably worse than what’s depicted on screen.

“This **t will be indeed much…dirtier than every other film ever reveals.”

He explained the harsh facts of what his mom has undergone has not yet been revealed in a movie.

“My mom used to receive her teeth removed in the vet since you were not permitted to visit the dentist. No picture shows you .”

Would you agree with Chris Rock? ) Comment and tell us.