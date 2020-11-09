Chris Rock Reacts To Joe Biden’s Win: OddlyI Do Not Feel Like Allergic!!

Chris Rock isn’t overly pleased about Joe Biden winning the 2020 election. )

“Oddly I do not feel like celebrating. I really feel like Tom Hanks near the End of Cast Off,” he composed Instagram. “I am very happy the boat came but I do not need to party. I only need to have a shower my own hair eat a shrimp locate Helen Hunt provide my final package and find out the remainder of my life”

Someone that is not overly pleased about Biden’s triumph is president Trump.

“We all know why Joe Biden is racing to pose as the winner, and also his press allies are striving so difficult to help himthey do not need the fact to be vulnerable,” an announcement from Trump reads. “The simple truth is that this election is far from over. Joe Biden hasn’t yet been certified as the winner of some countries, let alone some of the contested countries headed for compulsory recounts, or even countries where our effort has legitimate and valid legal challenges which could establish the best victor. In Pennsylvania, as an instance, our authorized observers weren’t allowed meaningful accessibility to see the counting procedure. Legal votes determine who’s president, not even the news media”

KARLIE REDD DISCUSSES CHRIS ROCK

Then he went on to say that his effort could be taking further legal actions.