Chris Rock Is Relationship’Selma’ Actress Carmen Ejogo

Chris Rock Is Reportedly Dating’Selma’ Actress Carmen Ejogo

Chris Rock allegedly includes a new celebrity girlfriend, Carmen Ejogo. Chris Rock finished his 18-year union to Malaak Compton-Rock at 2016.

The couple wed on November 23, 1996 and dwelt in Alpine, New Jersey with their two brothers, along with a third kid who started living with the few at 6 weeks. She wasn’t formally adopted by the bunch. Chris Rock then started dating actor Megalyn Echikunwoke for both 4-years, prior to calling it quits earlier this season in March. The few seemed to be going strong but allegedly broke up because he did not need to repay. The group hooked up until Chris Rock’s divorce had been finalized, and that she allegedly moved to his new Jersey house.

Currently that the comic is allegedly dating Carmen Ejogo. They had been recently seen collectively catching lunch at Malibu, California. They were spotted on a dinner in New York in September.

That is Chris Rock’s first public appearance with a brand new girl because his separation from Megalyn.

Carmen Ejogo is most Well-known for her characters in Roman J. Israel, Esq. along with Denzel Washington, Selma, Great Beasts, True Detective, along with Sparkle.

In 2000, she married actor Jeffrey Wright, that met while shooting HBO film Boycott. They divorced 2014 and also have a boy Elijah and a girl Juno.

