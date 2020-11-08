Chris Masterson and Yolanda Pecoraro are expecting their first child together.

Yolanda Pecoraro (c) Instagram

The 40-year old celebrity and Yolanda have declared the news through social networking, together with the expectant mom sharing an image of her developing baby bulge on Instagram.

Yolanda – that married the actress past season – captioned this article:”Baby Masterson.”

Chris’ sister Alanna commented about the article, expressing her pleasure at the facts.

She just responded:”Baby baby baby!!!! (sic)”

Georgie Flores – that starred in the TV drama series’Famous at Love’ – was also thrilled with the statement.

She explained:”There are not enough hearts to state my enthusiasm!!!! However, here is a couple of anyways [love-heart emojis] (sic)”

Chris is famous for playing the part of Francis at’Malcolm in the Middle’, along with his statement came soon following Frankie Muniz, his former co-star, disclosed he is expecting his first child with Paige Price.

Back in September, the celebrity confirmed the information at a YouTube video, showing their baby is due to arrive in March 2021.

He explained at the time:”From the previous four-and-a-half decades, Paige and I’ve undergone a lot of amazing things collectively. We have travelled the world, must live out these once-in-a-lifetime chances.

“While we believe it is the small moments between the huge ones which make you feel wildest, nothing compares to hearing the child’s heartbeat”

Frankie,” 34, confessed he can’t await the birth of the baby.

He continued:”We felt as though we had been living and undergoing a real life miracle for the very first time. The moment I noticed that heartbeat, truth set in.

“I had been projecting baby names and potential career options.”

Paige included:”After we discovered that we were anticipating, we were in a state of skepticism. We knew we needed this, but had been informed that our opportunities would not be that good… We beat the odds”