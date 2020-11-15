Chris Hemsworth Jokes Around While Golfing with His Son & Brother Liam!

The Hemsworth family is all hanging out together!

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram on Saturday (November 14) to share a whole bunch of videos while spending the day with his family for mom Leonie‘s birthday.

In one video, Chris jokes around while brother Liam Hemsworth plays some golf.

Chris also shared a video of one of his sons hitting a golf below around.

On his Story, Chris shared a video of himself dancing around on the golf green.

He then shared a post wishing his mom a Happy Birthday.

“Happy 60th to the greatest mum on earth 🥳🥳🥳love ya mum xo,” Chris wrote while sharing a bunch of photos with his mom.

