Chris Harrison Not Quitting ‘Bachelor’ Franchise In spite of Shift to Texas

Chris Harrison will be on your Television sets for the foreseeable long term, internet hosting the ‘Bachelor’ — he is not going any where, irrespective of a transfer he is producing to Texas.

Rumors swirled this weekend amid information the longtime ‘Bachelor’ host was packing his bags and moving to Barton Creek — just outdoors of Austin — with his girlfriend, Lauren Zima. People listened to that and imagined … the dude may well be exiting his role with the franchise eternally.

That’s not the case although — output sources with immediate knowledge convey to us he is NOT leaving the clearly show … he is just relocating, partly simply because of a recent partnership offer he struck with a community brewery. He is also from Texas — once hailing from Dallas — but as far as perform … we’re told he’ll commute.

NBD truly, tons of stars do this these times … which include a single Ryan Seacrest, who rather a great deal life bicoastal now for the reason that of his NYC-based mostly internet hosting gig on ‘Ryan & Kelly,’ along with his L.A. based ‘American Idol.” Identical strategy for Chris, and in simple fact, his commute is substantially shorter.

An additional reason folks thought he was hanging up his tux is because he was MIA for 2 months and JoJo Fletcher took more than the internet hosting duties. We’re told he was absent mainly because he took his son to school — in Texas — and experienced to quarantine for 2 weeks before returning to the set.

BTW … Chris has hosted for 20 decades. Not a poor run. So for the foreseeable upcoming … anything will be coming up roses for Chris.