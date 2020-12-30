Chris Harrison Moves to Texas, Sparks Rumors of ‘Bachelor’ Exit

Is Chris Harrison using his ultimate bow in Bachelor Country? Some supporters imagine so.

Rumors swirled all around the longtime actuality Television set host, 49, on Tuesday, December 29, after The New York Post’s Site 6 documented that he’s going to Austin, Texas. Harrison has been the face of the ABC relationship franchise considering the fact that The Bachelor premiered in 2002 and also hosts The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and the shorter-lived Bachelor Pad spin-off.

Following news of Harrison’s departure from Los Angeles created headlines, lovers ended up brief to respond on social media. “I really hope he doesn’t leave for the reason that I love Chris Harrison but the only appropriate replacement would be Wells Adams,” a person Twitter consumer wrote on Tuesday. Just before securing a gig as the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, Adams, 36, appeared on year 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

“I simply just will not be okay with @chrisbharrison leaving bachelor nation at any time,” one more lover tweeted, while a different publish poked exciting at the roller-coaster that was 2020.

“I SWEAR @chrisbharrison if you spoil the Bachelor right after the year we have experienced,” a person viewer joked.

Many others mentioned that Harrison has grow to be a pop tradition staple given that the truth series debuted. “I’ve only viewed 1 year of the Bachelor but even I know Chris Harrison cannot leave that exhibit,” a person tweet browse. “He’s the coronary heart and soul.”

Us Weekly broke the news in August that JoJo Fletcher would be filling in for Harrison while he took a transient hiatus from filming Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette journeys in Palm Springs, California, to fall off his son, Joshua, at college or university in Texas. One particular thirty day period later, the true estate developer, 30, teased her involvement in the now dramatic 16th year.

“I jumped suitable into a blend of a full bunch of issues heading on without the need of genuinely knowing something that experienced absent on. So, it was surely ridiculous,” Fletcher uncovered on Us‘ “Here for the Ideal Reasons” podcast. “The episodes that I was a portion of, I can inform you, are going to be incredibly very good. This whole period is likely to be quite crazy and extraordinary. I’m guaranteed everyone’s listened to of it just before, but it really will be! And it was enjoyment.”

However the former Bachelorette has experienced her reasonable share of working experience in front of the digital camera, she didn’t imagine anyone could examine to Harrison and his skills.

“I just went in there and experimented with to make them proud and not ruin The Bachelorette. … I was never going to go in there and test to be Chris,” Fletcher extra at the time. “I was heading to try and support him out. And you know, do as most effective as I can. But I was undoubtedly anxious. I really do not know why, like, Chris is the finest of all time. So yeah, it was demanding, but a whole lot of fun.”

