Chris Harrison Gave Dodgers Advance Screening of New 'Bachelorette' Debut

Chris Harrison Might have Only Gained himself a World Series ring in the Dodgers… Later Arrival from clutch for the players along with their Girlfriends and Wives!!!

The’Bachelorette’ host combined”TMZ Live” on Wednesday and disclosed he mailed the group a advance copy of Clare Crawley‘s’Bachelorette’ premiere. Why? Well, turns from the premiere was moving up from Game 1 of the World Series.

Have a look at the clip… Chris states the women — and a few of the players also, we are sure — did not need to miss a week’s premiere, so that he took it on himself to hook the Boys in Blue. The players, Together with their households, were quarantined at a”bubble” from Dallas because the League Championship show and throughout the World Series.

Sure, Dodgers celebrity shortstop Corey Seager got NLCS and World Series MVP hardware… but perhaps Chris must be up with Corey?

Chris also speaks about Clare’s awkward one-day date together with Zach J., and the way it’ll come whole circle with the next week’s event. As’Bach’ state knows… Clare felt uneasy afterwards Zach caught the nape of her throat following a cringe-worthy kiss effort.

No real surprise that she delivered home.