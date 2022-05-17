Chris Evans Net Worth In 2022: His Early Years, Career, Relationships And Other Latest Updates!!

Christopher Robert Evans is an actor from the United States. He got his start on television with appearances in shows like Opposite Sex in 2000.

Following roles in various juvenile films, including Not Another Teen Movie in 2001, he rose to prominence for his depiction of the Human Torch in the Marvel Comics film Fantastic Four and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2005.

Evans also appeared in the films TMNT, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Snowpiercer, which were all based on comic books and graphic novels. Chris Evans’ net worth is estimated to be $80 million in 2022.

Early Years:

Christopher Robert Evans was born on June 13, 1981, in Boston, Massachusetts. He grew raised in Sudbury, a neighboring town. He has three siblings: Carly and Shanna, two sisters, and Scott, a brother. He has three younger half-siblings from his father’s second marriage, and his parents separated in 1999.

His family has been compared to the von Trapp family from “The Sound of Music.” Because their mother Lisa, a young theatre director, impacted them all, the family was always singing and dancing. Scott Evans, his younger brother, is also an actor who has starred in ABC’s “One Life to Live.”

Carly, his sister, is a high school theatre and English teacher who graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Mike Capuano, his uncle, is a congressman from Massachusetts.

Evans attended Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, where he wrestled and played lacrosse, as well as acted in school and community theatrical plays.

He interned for a casting business in New York City and took studies at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute the summer before his senior year.

Related: Jaden Smith Net Worth: Early Life, Career, Personal Life, and Many More Updates

Net Worth Of Chris Evans

Chris Evans has an estimated net worth of $80 million dollars. His roles in multiple big-budget blockbuster movies have garnered him the majority of his net worth, making him one of the highest-paid actors on the globe.

He easily made more than $30 million in years when he was in a Marvel film. Chris made $44 million from his numerous efforts between June 2018 and June 2019. That was enough to propel him into the ranks of the world’s highest-paid performers.

The career of Chris Evans

Evans got his start as “Tyler” in Hasbro’s board game “Mystery Date” in 1999. Despite his poor beginnings, his friends encouraged him to apply for television and film roles.

He started out little in low-budget films like ‘Cherry Falls’ (2000) and ‘The Newcomers’ (2000) before rising up to bigger parts. In 2001, he was cast in Joel Gallen’s adolescent comedy ‘Not Another Teen Movie,’ which was his first significant feature.

Related: Ryan Seacrest Net Worth: Early Life, Personal Life, Career, and Everything You Need to Know

In 2005, he made his debut appearance as a superhero. He played the superhero Human Torch in the film adaptation of the comic book ‘Fantastic Four,’ and he was such a natural in the role that he rapidly became a fan favorite among comic book enthusiasts.

He returned in the 2007 sequel ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.’

In 2015, he appeared in two films as Captain America: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man, with an uncredited appearance in the latter.

Then, in 2016, he played Captain America again in ‘Captain America: Civil War.’ Earlier this year, he portrayed Captain America in ‘The Avengers: The Endgame.’

Personal Life of Chris Evans

In his personal life, Evans has dated a number of high-profile women. On the set of “The Gifted,” he met Jenny Slate, and the two dated for a period until parting up in March 2018.

Evans was in a relationship with actress Jessica Biel from 2001 to 2006. He’s been linked to Minka Kelly, Lily Collins, and Kate Bosworth.

He has long been a fan of the New England Patriots American football club, and in 2014 and 2016, he voiced the Patriots episodes for the annual NFL “America’s Game” documentary series.

Related: Traci Braxton Net Worth 2022 – Her Early Life, Career, Private Life And Much More!!

Salary Information:

Chris Evans was paid a meager $300,000 for the first Captain America film. For “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Avengers: Endgame,” he got $15 million for each picture. Chris is said to have made $75 million to $100 million from his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.