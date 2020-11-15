Entertainment

Chris Evans along with Aly Raisman’s Frozen Dogs Own a Play Date

November 16, 2020
1 Min Read
Chris Evans and Aly Raisman's Rescue Dogs Have a Play Date

Best buds!

Chris Evans and Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman got together to get a doggie play on Saturday, Nov. 14, bringing together their pups Mylo along with Dodger.

Raisman, 26, published videos of those cute meet-up on interpersonal press on Sunday, Nov. 15. She also tweeted,”Dodger & Mylo drama @ChrisEvans,” along with a chunk of the puppies playing onto a terrace.

“Be gentle, be gentle” that the 39-year old Captain America and Avengers superstar advised the pups.  He inquired,”You’ve got a new friend?”

Raisman and Evans equally shared a movie of him cuddling and kissing with her pup, as John Parr‘s 1985 tune”St. Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion)” played in the background.  Raisman tweeted,”Greatest buds @ChrisEvans.” She wrote on her Instagram Story,”@chrisevans brand new friend [three heart emojis].”

“Dodger needed an extremely lively play date …” Evans wrote on his Instagram Story, after joking,”Too bad his charisma did not work .”

