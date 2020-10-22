Chris Brown’s Mother Gets MASSIVE Plastic Surgery – Sounds Totally Different

Chris Brown’s mom, Joyce Hawkins, recently experienced massive body and facial reshaping, MTO News has heard along with the outcomes of her transformation is just short of astounding.

Within the past couple of decades, Joyce has come to be a visible perspective in the singer-songwriter’s life, and it has gained her very own prominence on interpersonal networking.

Prior to obtaining the operation, Joyce was considered by many as a pretty lady – but plain looking. By way of instance, that is exactly what she seemed just like:

Because her transformation, here is whats she seems like currently:

What exactly did she do?

Nicely MTO News looked closely in the before and after pictures and it seems that Chris’ mother had some type of a facial rejuvenation procedure.

Cosmetic Dentistry surgery is performed either at a minimally invasive manner (via botox, fillers, along with other injectables) or at a more permanent manner (i.e. obtaining a complete transplant or a nose job).

RAPPER YOUNG BUCK SPEAKS ON HIS TRANS GIRLFRIEND

It is not clear that way Joyce chose to go. However, we must admitshe looks fantastic.