Chord Overstreet Girlfriend: Is He Dating Camelia Somers!

Chord Paul Overstreet is an actor and musician who was born in the U.S. He is best known for playing Sam Evans on the TV show Glee, which airs on Fox. Since 2021, he has been the star of the Apple TV+ comedy show Acapulco. After he signed with Safehouse Records, he started making music as a solo artist.

Chord Overstreet’s Relationships Through the Years Are Broken Down Here.

Chord Overstreet’s love life isn’t always in the news, but he has been with a few famous people. Harry Potter fans went crazy in 2018 when they heard that the former “Glee” star was dating Emma Watson. It’s not clear where or when they met for the first time, but they were only together for a few months. Overstreet has been linked to more than one famous Emma, though Watson is the most well-known.

Before dating Watson, Overstreet had an on-and-off relationship with Emma Roberts from 2011 to 2012. Even though they were in other relationships that no one knew about, their breakups and reunions were always in the news.

Watson and Roberts are the only famous people Overstreet has been seen dating in public, but he has been linked to Lily Collins, Halston Sage, model Elsa Hosk, and “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson, among others.

At the moment, it looks like Overstreet is still going out with Camelia Somers. In the music video for his song “Sunkissed,” which came out in October 2021, Somers played the girl he liked. Since 2017, the actor has been able to do both acting and music. Find out about Overstreet’s past and present relationships in the next section.

Career in Acting

Chord Overstreet’s first role was as Josh Hollis in the web series Private. Then, in 2009, he was in the scary movie The Hole. He was in an episode of the TV show iCarly that same year. After that, the actor started playing Sam Evans on the TV show Glee.

In the movie A Warrior’s Heart, which came out in 2011, he played Dupree. Overstreet was also in an episode of The Middle that same year. Soon after that, he had a small part as a voice actor on the show, Regular Show. The American performer then did the movie 4th Man Out in 2015.

Career in Music

Chord Overstreet signed a deal with Safehouse Records on December 15, 2015. Safehouse Records is a record label started by Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, and Phil McIntyre. The next year, he put out his first single, “Homeland,” which was released by Safehouse Records and Island Records.

In the same year, he put out a single that wasn’t on an album “All I want for Christmas is a really good tan.” The American singer then released a new song called “Hold On” on February 3, 2017. Overstreet’s first EP, Tree House Tapes, came out in May of that year. In June 2017, he performed his single “Hold On” on NBC’s Today show “.

Family and Other Things

Chord Overstreet was born on February 17, 1989, in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. His parents, singer/songwriter Paul Overstreet and his wife Julie named him Chord Paul Overstreet. He has an older sister named Summer, an older brother named Nash, and three younger sisters named Skye, Harmony, and Charity.

Summary

Chord Paul Overstreet acts in movies and plays music. After dating some well-known women, Chord confirmed that he was dating Camelia Somers.