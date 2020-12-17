Chloe Sims’ teenage daughter Madison stars in Towie Christmas particular

Chloe Sims’ teenage daughter Madison Sims made a specific overall look on last night’s Christmas episode of The Only Way Is Essex, signing up for her mum on screen for a festive baking session in the kitchen area.

Chloe, 39, has been on Towie considering that 2011, signing up for the show through the 2nd series.

The actuality star has just one daughter, Madison, who was born in 2005.

On Wednesday night, ITV aired The Only Way is Essexmas, through which fellow cast users Ga Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet discovered the interesting information that they’re anticipating a infant.

All through a further section of the episode, Madison and Chloe had been filmed in the kitchen along with Chloe’s sisters Demi, 22, and Frankie, 24, and their mum, Nanny Linda.

In the scene, Chloe asks Madison what she’d like for Christmas.

The teenager responds that she’d like an Apple iphone 11, to which Chloe responds incredulously: ‘iPhone 11?! What do you believe I’m a millionaire?’

Chloe then provides that if Madison would like treats for Xmas, she requirements to go and tidy her room.

Just goes to present that no make any difference how famed your mum is, you just cannot escape domestic chores!

Just one Towie lover couldn’t imagine how ‘grown up’ Madison has come to be, when a further tweeted: ‘@Chloe_Sims daughter is this sort of a tiny beauty.’

Madison has appeared on Towie before, with Chloe revealing on the show in 2012 that her daughter been given her initially Blackberry cell phone when she was four many years old.

Far more: TOWIE



Previous night, Georgia and Tommy shared with a romantic video that they are possessing a baby with each other.

‘If you did not cry at that reveal you are not human!!’ a person enthusiast tweeted in response.

The Only Way is Essexmas is accessible to view on ITV Player.

Received a tale?

If you have received a superstar tale, video clip or photos get in contact with the Metro.co.uk entertainment group by emailing us [email protected] isles, contacting 020 3615 2145 or by traveling to our Submit Stuff web page – we’d really like to listen to from you.

Far more : Towie fans’ hearts burst as Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet announce to gang she’s expecting

Additional : Towie stars Tommy Mallet and Ga Kousoulou validate they’re expecting very first baby with each other