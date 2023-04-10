Chloe Lattanzi’s Plastic Surgery: A Complete Breakdown of Her Procedures

American actress and composer Chloe Lattanzi is best known for her roles in Deltopia (2001), The Wilde Girls (2017, and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming). In 1993, she started a professional acting career. She was nominated for the “2002 Young Artist Awards” for her work in “The Wilde Girls”. Chloe Lattanzi was born on January 17, 1986, and was raised in Los Angeles, California. Also, Chloe Lattanzi is 37 years old as of 2023. More information about Chloe Lattanzi can be found below. On January 17, 1986, Chloe Rose Lattanzi was born in the Californian county of Los Angeles. Also, her mother’s maiden name is Newtonjohn, and her father’s last name is Lattanzi. Chloe would be 37 years old if she were still alive.

Chloe Lattanzi Plastic Surgery

It’s no secret that Chloe Lattanzi, Olivia Newton John’s daughter, has drastically altered her appearance. The 34-year-old set the record straight in 2017 on Woman’s Day by being open about the procedures she has had done to her face and body. Also, Chloe revealed that besides removing fillers from her lips and face, she had undergone two breast augmentations to correct a subpar procedure when she was 18.

“Everything that was done was disastrous. Also, the first boob operation I had in Australia when I was 18 left me looking mutilated, in addition to the lip implants looking ridiculous, she admitted. She has since corrected the failed surgery and is pleased with the outcome. “Now that I’m a 32DD, I adore my physique and enjoy flaunting my new boobs.

Mum agreed with my decision to have surgery because she saw how miserable I was before. She, however, refutes rumours that she had any of her ribs removed to reduce her waistline. Also, she declared, “I’d never dream of removing a crucial component of my anatomy. “I work out to stay in shape and wear a waist trainer.”

Chloe Lattanzi’s Personal Life

Lattanzi was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 17, 1986. She is the child of Matt Lattanzi, an actor, and the late singer and actress Olivia Newton-John. In 1995, her parents divorced amicably. Physicist Max Born, the recipient of the Nobel Prize, was one of her maternal great-grandfathers.

Lattanzi has had numerous plastic surgery procedures since turning 18 that reportedly cost more than $500,000. She received treatment for her addiction to cocaine and alcohol in 2013. Also, she relocated to Portland, Oregon, in 2017 with her fiancé, martial arts instructor James Driskill, where they bought a farm and launched a marijuana business.

Chloe Rose Lattanzi was born in Los Angeles, California, in January 1986. She is the daughter of singer-songwriter Olivia Newton-John, actor Matt Lattanzi and the great-granddaughter of Nobel Prize–winning physicist Max Born.

Chloe Lattanzi’s Career

Lattanzi portrayed the title character in the films A Christmas Romance from 1994, The Christmas Angel: A Tale on Ice from 1998, and The Wilde Girls from 2001. She was featured in a 1993 Paradise Beach episode. Therefore, she frequently appeared on Entertainment Tonight’s television programme and was a cast member of the MTV reality series Rock the Cradle.

For her work on The Wilde Girls, Chloe was a finalist for a Young Artist Award in 2002. In 2010, she released her debut album as a singer, “Wings And A Gun” In 2015, she worked with Dave Aude and her mother, Olivia Newton-John, on the song “You Have to Believe.”

Chloe Lattanzi’s Parents

On January 17, 1986, Chloe Lattanzi was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Her parents gave Chloe Rose Lattanzi that name after she was born. Also, she is the child of Matt Lattanzi, an actor and the late singer and actress Olivia Newton-John. She lost her mother on August 8, 2022.

In 1995, her parents divorced amicably. Physicist Max Born, the recipient of the Nobel Prize, was one of her maternal great-grandfathers. Her mother and father only have her as a child. She turned 36 on January 17, 2022, the day of her birthday.