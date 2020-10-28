Chief Keef And Polo G Link For Virtual Reality Concert | Audio

Polo G and Chief Keef Placed on to their hometown of Chicago Because co-headliners of a Dreamstage virtual Dwell concert a week.

The occasion was initially announced in September, and also the second that fans were waiting eventually came on Friday (Oct. 23). Following a nearly 1 hour delay, the series got underway 15-moment collections from up-and-coming Chicago rappers Ballout and Tes Xwith both live online in Los Angeles. After their performances, the fast-rising rap celebrity Polo G came out .

The 21-year old began off his set with his brand new “Epidemic,” until he ran through a number of his own fan-favorite cuts such as”Dyin Breed,””Proceed,””Heartless,” along with his breakout smash,”Pop Out” Polo G’s collection came with some nods Juice WRLD from the tunes”Flex” and”Hate The Other Side” The young celebrity superstar, whom Polo G was near, reluctantly passed out of an unintentional overdose on December 8, 2019, just weeks after his 21st birthday.

RELATED: Polo G Makes His instance Since’The Goat’ Of Hip Hop’s Next Generation

The night was capped off by Chief Keef, who conducted some of his greatest hits along with fan-favorite cuts such as”Valentines,””2nd Day Out,””Hood””Lamb Transport By,””Kills,””Where Ya At,” and”Everyday.”

At a stage during his group, Ballout came out to join with his Glo Gang chief tasking, along with both vibed off every other. Sosa wrapped up his collection by thanking everybody for their service with specific shoutouts to his team.

RELATED: The most popular Instagram Live Events Happening Across Music Throughout Quarantine Season

After the series, movie clips of Polo G along with Sosa meeting every other backstage surfaced social networking. And today, fans are begging to get a cooperation between both. Take a Look at some of the responses to their own joint Digital concert under: