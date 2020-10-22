Entertainment

October 23, 2020
1 Min Read
Chicago Rapper G Herbo Got Emily & Fabolous Daughter Pregnant! (Pics)

Rapper Fabolous along with his spouse Emily B declared they are expecting a baby together. However, MTO NEWS is hearing they are anticipating a grandchild additionally.

Taina along with her Chicago rapper boyfriend Herbo are expecting a child together, MTO News has heard.

This means based on numerous reports that are online, Fab’s spouse and also his step-daughter were pregnant at exactly the identical moment. Emily gave birth to a baby girl a week.

Formerly today pictures of Trina, in which she appears VERY pregnant surfaced on the web.

Here are the pictures which are circulating online:

PICTURE OF EMILY’S DAUGHTER APPEARING TO HAVE A BELLY BUMP

ANOTHER PICTURE OF TAINA, SHE REALLY LOOKS PREGNANT HERE

HERE’S A PICTURE OF FABOLOUS STEP-DAUGHTER, attempting to HIDE THE BELLY

Taina was relationship favorite rapper G Herbo for almost two decades, and they’re extremely severe.

The number is anticipated, according to internet reports, of building a pregnancy statement as early as tomorrow.

Here is G Herbo purchasing Taina a 130K truck from the birthday:

