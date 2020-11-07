Chicago Man Kills GF, Her Mother & Sister; She Refused To Resist Breakfast!

A guy that authorities describe a Chicago gang member was detained and charged with murdering his girlfriend, her mom and her own sister. Police advised MTO News the alleged gang member went on a rampage after his girlfriend said that she wouldn’t cook breakfast.

In accordance with police, John Matthews, 25, along with also his girlfriend, Shonta Harris,’d been dating for a couple of decades. A couple of months ago, John went after Shonta denied to cook his afternoon meal and braid his hair.

Police assert the Shonta’s denial pushed John on the edge and he began crying and clutching his lovely girlfriend at eye.

Shonta’s grandma, who had been present, was able to defuse the problem and Shonta’s mother and sister – Frances Neal along with Jasmine Neal – arrived at the home to pickup Shonta.

John shouted at them to leave his house needing to allow them inside to receive the four-month old infant he and Harris shared.

Since the claiming lasted, the alleged gang member pulled a gun out of his waistband and took Frances Neal seven days along with his girlfriend after in the torso.

Jasmine Neal subsequently hurried into the road,’working to her life together with her palms up,’ as stated by prosecutors.

He chased down her and shot in the mind.

John fled to Iowa following the triple firing and was only captured after getting into an auto crash there in August. He was extradited back to Illinois this week about the murder warrant.

Judge Charles Beach II ordered him held without bond Friday on three points of first-degree murder and said’his very own blood and flesh has recognized him as the shot’