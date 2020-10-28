Cheryl Burke suffers head trauma before cooperating with the Stars

Cheryl Burke endured a debilitating head trauma through rehearsals for’Dancing with the Stars’ on Sunday (25. 10. 20).

Cheryl Burke

The 36-year-old warrior – who’s partnered with Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean about the series – missing her footing in a rehearsal and hammering her mind against the floor.

AJ clarified:”Cheryl and I had been practising during phase rehearsal and it didn’t move well. It happened so quickly, I only heard her head struck the ground.”

At a movie clip of this episode, Cheryl may be observed falling backward and slamming her head from the floor.

AJ, 42, instantly recognized the possible seriousness of this situation and requested his own dance partner if she is fine.

A medic was called to the scene but Cheryl was finally given the go-ahead to do Monday night (26. 10. 20) reveal.

Tyra Banks, that the sponsor of’Dancing with the Stars’, provided an update on Cheryl’s wellbeing throughout the broadcast.

She explained:”Cheryl is fine and she’s cleared to execute.”

Regardless of the play, Cheryl and AJ proceeded to do well, scoring 26 from 30 due to his or her routine.

Talking after about Cheryl’s autumn, AJ stated:”I had been there with her every moment, for example,’Oh my god! Are you ok? Are you alright?’ She’s family today. I have got to safeguard her as if she does for me personally ”

Elsewhere, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson scored the first perfect score of their year by using their paso doble.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart also impressed with the judging panel, making a score of 27 from 30, whereas Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko were awarded 26 points due to their paso doble to a Halloween-themed night.

But, cheerleading coach Monica Aldama along with her spouse Valentin Chmerkovskiy were removed from the series after scoring only 22 points then being sent by the judges, that chose to rescue Jeannie Mai rather than