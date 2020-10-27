Cheryl Burke Suffered Head Injury During ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal

UPDATE: Cheryl was cleared to compete on Monday, and hit the dance floor with AJ for a Villains Night performance inspired by “Bates Motel.” The pair performed a tango to “Psycho,” earning a 26 out of 30.

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke suffered a head injury on the set of “Dancing with the Stars.”

In a clip posted by the show, her partner AJ McLean explains, “Cheryl and I were practicing during stage rehearsal and it did not go well. It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor.”

Next, we see the dramatic moment where Cheryl is dancing backwards when she falls and hits her head. AJ asks her if she’s OK, and at another point in the video she is seen with an ice pack on her head.

People reports a medic was called and examined Burke onsite. She was advised to take the day off, and it is unknown whether she will perform tonight.