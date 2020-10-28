Dancer Cheryl Burke and spouse AJ McLean are starting around”Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay later Cheryl endured a horrible fall before Monday night’s”Dance with the Stars.”
Cheryl Burke Opens Up About’DWTS’ Head Injury
October 28, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Mary Woods
Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.
Add Comment