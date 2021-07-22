Chernobyl 1986 Ending Explained – Did Alexey Survive?

Directed by Danila Kozlovsky, Chernobyl 1986 is a Russian movie loosely based on the explosion that took place in the infamous Chernobyl power plant. It stars Danila Kozlovsky in the lead role while Oksana Akinshina, Filipp Avdeev, Ravshana Kurkova, and Nikolay Kozak follow the supporting cast.

The movie follows the fictional character of Alexey, a firefighter who gets a major role in putting out the explosion caused in the nuclear reactor. It involves his heroics and how he overcomes the threat to the lives of people surrounding him. While the movie deals with some real events, it tries to tell the story of people who may have been involved in such a situation.

During the movie’s conflict, Alexey has to make life-changing decisions. With a load of his family on the head and saving his countrymen, he has a baffling role to play. Eventually, Alexey does succeed in achieving his task, however, he has to sacrifice something in the end. So was Alexey able to put effort into managing the calamity? Let us find out as we discuss Chernobyl 1986 ending explained.

Chernobyl 1986 Ending Explained

Chernobyl 1986 Plot

Alexey is a 30-year-old firefighter who works at Pripyat. While he’s single, he comes across his ex-lover Olga who reunite to reminisce about their past. Turns out Olga has a son and his father is none other than Alexey. Alexey rejoices upon hearing this and gets close to the pair of Mother and Son.

Even though Alexey promises to return to his former lover, he never does and two weeks pass. On the eve of his farewell for transfer, Alexey’s mind crosses thought about Olga. He decides to visit her only to find her fuming over his unfulfilled promise.

Distressed Alexey wants nothing more than to leave the city, however, his plans come to halt as a huge smoke gushes to the sky. The nuclear power plant at Chernobyl has exploded and the city is in shambles.

Why Did Alexey Deicide to Volunteer?

Alexey was skilled in his virtues, hence he was tasked with a pretty important mission. However, considering the risk involved, he denied his involvement. But once he found that his son was one of the affected ones, he immediately put up the gear to execute the mission.

What Was His Mission?

The imminent threat could have resulted in the annihilation of the entire Europe. Alexey was asked to open drainage valves that were attached to the reservoir. Furthermore, he had to do it manually without getting contaminated. Somehow, Alexey was able to complete his task, but things were far from over.

Chernobyl 1986 Ending Explained – Did Alexey Survive?

A spark of patriotism invaded Alexey’s body after the first mission. He felt obligated to save his countrymen and to do that, he agreed to do another mission. Tagging along with Valera, he infiltrated the reactor. The mission was once again success but their retreat faced an inevitable hurdle.

While returning, Valera got trapped. He Insisted Alexey go and save himself, however, he couldn’t abandon his comrade. In the end, they were both exposed to immense radiation and Alexey died as a hero. Olga embraced her love as a common firefighter risked his life for the sake of his family and country.

What did you think of Chernobyl 1986? Let us know your thoughts about it down below.