‘Cherished’ Northern Eire lady (28) who died in New Zealand crash laid to rest

The funeral has taken location of a “gorgeous and cherished” youthful female from Northern Eire who died in a car or truck crash in New Zealand.

irsty Moffett (28) from Waringstown in Co Down moved to New Zealand two many years in the past and experienced been performing as a physiotherapist at Dunedin Hospital on South Island.

She died on December 13 after getting injured in a two-vehicle crash in the tiny town of Roxburgh.

The family recognize explained her as the cherished daughter of Sam and Hazel, and beloved sister of Lauren, Natasha and Nathan.

A personal funeral took spot yesterday afternoon in Waringstown Presbyterian Church, followed by committal in the adjoining cemetery.

A provider of worship, giving thanks for her life, was also streamed on the internet yesterday night featuring tributes from church leaders from New Zealand, Lincoln and Northern Ireland.

A former pupil of Banbridge High Faculty and physiotherapy graduate at Ulster College, Ms Moffett had just celebrated her 28th birthday in advance of the crash.

Known as a gifted runner, she was formerly a Northern Ireland under-21 winner at the 200 metres, and in Oct this yr turned the initial girl to acquire a gruelling cross-country race in Dunedin.

In a recorded tribute watched by the relatives, Pastor Azriel Gray from Grace Church in Dunedin spoke of how Ms Moffett had been a well-liked youth team leader and portion of the church new music crew.

“Kirsty’s the type of individual that each pastor appreciates being a section of their church,” he said.

“She manufactured a quiet, unassuming entry into the church yet introduced skill, strength and Christian grace to our community.”

He additional that she experienced been an noticeable decision to come to be a youth team chief, giving her time immediately after very long shifts at the clinic.

“She was a strike with the younger females in the youth group. She would choose them out for lunch, for very hot chocolate or espresso and she was a spiritual older sister to them and would converse with them about lifetime,” he mentioned.

“We’re nonetheless shocked at not only how several men and women she linked with, but how numerous individuals she spent top quality time with.”

He said about 120 attended a memorial for her in Dunedin, which includes buddies from church and perform as very well as quite a few of her physio clientele “whom she liked and cared for”.

Addressing her spouse and children, Pastor Gray stated: “Though lots of of us below in New Zealand haven’t satisfied you, by means of Kirsty we really feel like we have come to be buddies for existence with you.

“Should really you make it here at any issue there will be doorways and arms open large to acquire you. Thank you for sharing Kirsty with us.”

Pastor Maurice Kinnaird from TCM Baptist Church in Lincoln realized Ms Moffett from when she lived in the town.

He explained her as “a deep thinker” who was devoted to her household and friends, faith, job and exercise. Also talking at the service was Rev Dr Philip McConnell, a previous minister at Waringstown in the course of Ms Moffett’s early decades.

He explained to the relatives: “Our hearts truly crack and ache because of the reduction of your wonderful, cherished daughter and sister Kirsty.”

He claimed Ms Moffett’s colleagues in Dunedin Hospital joined the relatives in remembering her as someone who was “selfless… with a coronary heart for anyone, clever, amusing and adventurous”.

Speaking before this thirty day period, Ms Moffett’s uncle, Rev Adrian Moffett, stated her relatives had been comforted by a smiling picture of Kirsty immediately after successful a 26km operate in New Zealand.

