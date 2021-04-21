Cher calls on Britney Spears’ dad to stand down from conservator role

Cher has called on Britney Spears’ father to step down from his controversial role overseeing her finances.

Spears’ affairs have been controlled by a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008 after she suffered a series of public meltdowns captured by paparazzi cameras.

The arrangement is usually reserved for the very old or ill, who cannot look after themselves or are vulnerable to being manipulated.

Jamie Spears, the pop star’s father, used to oversee both his daughter’s financial and personal affairs, before stepping down from the latter role for health reasons.

However, he still manages the singer’s estate, despite her telling a judge she wants him removed.

The controversy was explored in headline-making documentary Framing Britney Spears, which brought renewed attention to the star’s life and career.

Legendary singer and actress Cher told the PA news agency that while she has not seen the documentary, she believes Jamie should relinquish his role.

The 74-year-old said: ‘I think her father should move over and let her have her life. I believe she’s been paying long enough.’

The Believe singer said that the topic had long been discussed in Las Vegas, where Spears, 39, had performed a residency from between 2013 and 2017.

Cher, star of new documentary Cher & The Loneliest Elephant, told PA: ‘It’s not like everybody on the strip in Las Vegas hasn’t been talking about this for a long time.’

Vivian Thoreen, Jamie’s lawyer, has previously defended her client as a ‘loving father’ and argued his shrewd handling of his daughter’s estate saved her from financial ruin.

Cher is the latest celebrity to show support for the #FreeBritney movement, a group of fans who believe Spears is being exploited by the conservatorship and should be given back control of her life.

Other stars to share their support include Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Spears last live performed in 2018 and has warned she will not return to the stage while her father controls her life.

She shares two children – Sean Preston, 15, and 14-year-old Jayden – with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The next hearing in the conservatorship is set to take place in Los Angeles on April 27.

