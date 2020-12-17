Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori set to hand Leeds and West Ham transfer snub and join Rennes on loan for the relaxation of the year

CHELSEA star Fikayo Tomori is set to snub Leeds to be part of Rennes on personal loan for the rest of the year.

The 22-12 months-old defender flourished in his breakthrough marketing campaign very last phrase for the Blues and attained England recognition.

1

But the arrival of Thiago Silva has pushed him down the pecking get at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are eager to keep maintain of the youngster with Frank Lampard nevertheless viewing him as a single for the future.

On the other hand, they are inclined to let him go away quickly in order to get some considerably-wanted activity time to further more his improvement.

And talkSPORT’s transfer expert Alex Crooks claims Tomori is heading to the French major-flight – leaving the two Leeds United and West Ham let down.

He stated: “It’s almost specified that he will leave Stamford Bridge on mortgage next season, he’s only highlighted in just one Leading League or Champions League sport this period.

“There was fascination from West Ham in the summer season, but he walked away from a transfer to the London Stadium at the eleventh hour on Deadline Day.

“Leeds have also expressed an curiosity, but I’m informed Rennes is now the most probable place for Tomori.

“They tried using to indicator him as part of Edouard Mendy’s go to Chelsea and talks have remained ongoing.”

Subsequent remarkable loan stints at Brighton, Hull Metropolis and Derby, he was handed a likelihood at Chelsea when Lampard took cost in the summertime of 2019.

That Oct he built his Three Lions debut for Gareth Southgate’s facet and created in excess of 20 appearances for the West London outfit.

But he has struggled for motion through the recent campaign, playing just a few occasions, the last coming in September against Tottenham in the League Cup.

